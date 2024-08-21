Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 292,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 218,233 shares.The stock last traded at $44.20 and had previously closed at $43.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,900,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.