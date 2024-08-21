Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Up 23.8 %

NASDAQ HCVIW opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.