Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Up 23.8 %
NASDAQ HCVIW opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile
