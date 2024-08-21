Herbst Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,085,268. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

