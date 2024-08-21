Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $166.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hess from $212.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

Shares of HES stock opened at $136.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hess has a one year low of $130.35 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $237,100,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,273,000 after buying an additional 663,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hess by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,449,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,220,000 after buying an additional 567,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

