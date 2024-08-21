High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.80

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 14251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.22. The company has a market cap of C$20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

Insider Activity at High Arctic Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Lonn Bate acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.