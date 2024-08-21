Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after buying an additional 312,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after buying an additional 299,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after acquiring an additional 238,874 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. 84,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,636. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -806.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $113.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. MasTec’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

