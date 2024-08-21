Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 665 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,701,000 after acquiring an additional 242,442 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,681,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,870,000 after buying an additional 617,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,567,000 after buying an additional 915,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,772,000 after buying an additional 54,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. 2,072,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,476,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

