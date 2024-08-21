Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $85.12. 1,029,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,825. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $263.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

