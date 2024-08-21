Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 401 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

