Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,939. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.00 and its 200 day moving average is $232.67. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

