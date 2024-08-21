Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 0.3%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $364.37 and last traded at $363.20. Approximately 510,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,415,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $367.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 4,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $42,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

