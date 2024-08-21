Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $201.42. 1,784,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day moving average of $202.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

