HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.70

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.70 and last traded at $136.84, with a volume of 12561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.93.

HOYA Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HOYA Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

