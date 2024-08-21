Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Position Increased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Hub Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Hub Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.