iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 199,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

ICAD stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.50.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

