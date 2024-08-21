iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 199,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
iCAD Stock Performance
ICAD stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.50.
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
