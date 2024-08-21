iExec RLC (RLC) Hits Market Cap of $118.26 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $118.26 million and $4.39 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,995.14 or 1.00057947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.60433343 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $6,721,252.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

