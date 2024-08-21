Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Announces Earnings Results

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $315.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.50. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Immersion news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

