ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 12.8%

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded down 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 3,035,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,900,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.72 ($0.02).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -172.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.93.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.