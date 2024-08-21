ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 12.8%

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded down 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 3,035,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,900,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.72 ($0.02).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -172.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.93.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

