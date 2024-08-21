Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,867 shares of company stock worth $23,494,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

