Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 38.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 76.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ingevity by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 161,014 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $36.32 on Friday. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

