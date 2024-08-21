Insider Buying: Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Buys 9,139 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell bought 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $48,253.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 34,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,133. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.85.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

About Epsilon Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

