Insider Buying: Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Buys 9,139 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell bought 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $48,253.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Epsilon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 34,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,133. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.85.
Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.
About Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
