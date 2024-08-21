Insider Buying: Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director Acquires 183,493 Shares of Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 183,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $376,160.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 241,593 shares in the company, valued at $495,265.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olaplex Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:OLPX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. 2,182,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,399. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

