Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. 79,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after buying an additional 51,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

