Insider Selling: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Sells 26,160 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA remained flat at $49.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,293. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

CNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CNA Financial by 82.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

