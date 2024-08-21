Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.17. 153,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,350. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

