Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $112.10. 1,725,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

