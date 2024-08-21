Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 3,838 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,212,424.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,581,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,578,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MORN stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $312.11. 68,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,854. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $213.38 and a one year high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.74.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Report on MORN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,814,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 154.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 194,122 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $52,293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Morningstar by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3,164.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after buying an additional 125,298 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.