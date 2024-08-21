Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.67. 153,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,491. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.34. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,606 shares of company stock worth $2,987,390. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

