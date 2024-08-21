Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,035 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 28,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 115,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,082,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,514,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.