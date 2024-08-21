Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 15,082,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 52,282,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.