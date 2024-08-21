Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.12. 1,273,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,953. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

