Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $7.69 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.61 billion and $56.04 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $7.69 or 0.00012711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00038574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,133,907 coins and its circulating supply is 469,196,598 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

