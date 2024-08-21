Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.51. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 6,545,993 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

The company has a market cap of $660.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,917. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

