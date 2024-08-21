Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 1.42% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFM stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. 12,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,703. The company has a market capitalization of $684.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1922 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

