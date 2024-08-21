Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.07

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 3348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $533.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.