Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,334 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,768,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 238,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 118,148 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 254.3% during the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 102,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares during the period.

SPHD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. 517,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

