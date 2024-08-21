Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 189,532 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 593% from the previous session’s volume of 27,360 shares.The stock last traded at $112.99 and had previously closed at $112.39.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $769.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWK. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

