Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMVM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,126,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA XMVM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.37. 33,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,955. The firm has a market cap of $224.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

