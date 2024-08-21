Investec Group (LON:INVP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of INVP opened at GBX 593.89 ($7.72) on Wednesday. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 429.60 ($5.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 620.50 ($8.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 868.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 541.52.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Investec Group

In other Investec Group news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £419,688.60 ($545,333.42). In related news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($175.74), for a total transaction of £787,560.75 ($1,023,337.77). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.70), for a total value of £419,688.60 ($545,333.42). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,490 shares of company stock valued at $237,166,735. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.02) to GBX 660 ($8.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Investec Group

About Investec Group

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.