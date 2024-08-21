Investment House LLC Acquires New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.83.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $11.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.92. 1,519,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,557. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

