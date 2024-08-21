Investment House LLC Acquires New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $134.96. 2,407,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.