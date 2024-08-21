Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investment House LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.01. 2,218,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

