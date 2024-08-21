Investment House LLC Increases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. 677,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $142.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

