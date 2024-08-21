Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $248,254.50 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Baker-Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00.

NYSE IRM traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.10. 1,725,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

