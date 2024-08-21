iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.32

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 361179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1549 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,200,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,956,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

