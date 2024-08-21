iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.32

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 361179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1549 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
