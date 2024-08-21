iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.01. 6,030,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

