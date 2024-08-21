iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 317,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $92.76. 361,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,427. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

