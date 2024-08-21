iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.68

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 141319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

