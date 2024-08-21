iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.23

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.23 and last traded at $105.44, with a volume of 305995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

