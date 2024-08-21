iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.75

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 882442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.